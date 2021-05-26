There May Be a Fireworks Shortage This Fourth of July!

It's been a wild couple of years for The Old Post in Missoula. Back in 2019, they suddenly announced that they were closing down for good after twenty years in business. Then, just about a year later, it was revealed that The Old Post would be reopening under new management, with an updated, modern look to go along with it. Earlier this year, they did just that - at first, they were just open for takeout and delivery because of the pandemic, but soon enough they had opened the actual building and even hosted some live music.