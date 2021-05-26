Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Taraji P. Henson’s Mental Health Program for Black Students Is So Important

wvli927.com
 13 days ago

On Wednesday’s May 26 episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, Justin Sylvester caught up with Taraji P. Henson to discuss her new campaign, The Unspoken Curriculum. Per…

wvli927.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taraji P. Henson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Students#E News#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthFast Company

Taraji P. Henson is fighting the stigma around mental illness

Talking about mental health can be hard. But the founders of the Boris Lawrence Henderson foundation, actor Taraji P. Henson and friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is the organization’s executive director, want to make it easier to just that. The foundation was named after Henson’s father, who had bipolar disorder...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson to Star in ‘Annie Live’ at NBC. NBC’s Annie Live has found its villain. Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures) will star in the musical as Miss Hannigan, the cruel head of the orphanage where young Annie lives and dreams of…. 12 Best Beauty Products from Celebrity...
MoviesCorydon Times-Republican

‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Cast as Villain in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson has landed the role of infamous villain Miss Hannigan in NBC’s upcoming holiday production of Annie Live!. The network is set to begin a nationwide casting search for an as yet undiscovered young star to play the titular role of Annie alongside Henson. The live production of the popular Tony Award-winning hit musical will air Thursday, December 2 on NBC as part of the network’s holiday programming.
Mental HealthComplex

Big Sean Discusses the Importance of Mental Health on Erbo Darden’s ‘The Message’

Big Sean, who has been very open about his mental health struggles, believes emotional and psychological coping skills should be taught at an early age. “It really needs to be just like how they teach us about STDs and sex in health class,” Sean said during a recent appearance on Ebro Darden’s The Message series. “They need to make sure they teach us about how to deal with anxiety or how to breathe properly and all of that. It all should be together, because it’s all connected. It’s not like the head is separate from anything, it’s all together.”
Mental HealthRadio NB

Mental Health Is Real, But So Is Exploitation

This week, Rachel and Sean discuss the rights and wrongs of celebrities coming forward to disclose their struggles with mental health. They give their two cents on the new series The Me You Can’t See with Prince Harry & Oprah and they explain how there is a difference between raising awareness for mental health and profiting from a very serious issue.
Mental Healthwsgw.com

Michelle Williams on mental health and importance of “checking in”

▶ Watch Video: Michelle Williams gets real about depression in new book, “Checking In”. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Williams is getting candid about her journey with depression and prioritizing mental health in her memoir “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours.” She opens up about suicidal thoughts; the importance of her faith, family and friends; and the lessons she’s learned about prioritizing her mental health.
Minoritiesdaytonatimes.com

Anniversary of Floyd’s death sparks more talks on Blacks and mental health

The first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder sparked emotional, even visceral responses from many in the Black community. “The death of George Floyd should have never happened,” said Dr. Harold Neighbors, a renowned mental health researcher at Hurdle. The police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck has been convicted of...
Minoritiesthenewjournalandguide.com

Mental Health: Black Men It’s Okay To Cry

Everything going on lately is enough to make a grown man cry, which is something that Marty Sellers specifically looks for when connecting with his clients. The chaos and confusion of the past four years have left many in the community emotionally spent, now the one year anniversary of the George Floyd murder and the recent police killing of Daunte Wright.
Mental Healthfoxla.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: The importance of seeking help

It’s a sign of strength... opening up about the struggles with mental health. The founders of the Seeking Light Foundation, Shannon Hennessey-Lang and Lilah Volpe-Emerson, join FOX 11 Special Report to talk about their foundation and how the organization raises money so that people with mental illness can seek therapy for free.
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Telehealth Becomes Important Tool For Mental Health Services

As the nation continues to recognize National Mental Health Awareness Month, Cherry Health, in Grand Rapids is calling attention to how the pandemic changed the way mental health services are delivered. “The pandemic hit all of us pretty quickly and many of us pretty hard and I think the need...
Mental Healthwtuz.com

Mental Health Important Component to Everyday Living

Mary Alice Reporting – Stress can take a toll on everyone and Mental Health America is providing tips that folks can equip themselves with to check their mental well-being. Mental health, according to the World Health Organization, is a state of well-being where an individual realizes their coping abilities in the normal stresses of life.
Mental HealthKATU.com

Ask the Expert: The importance of mental health

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of mental health. “To put things in perspective here in Oregon, about 40% of adults have experienced anxiety or depression because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Hossam Mahmoud. Dr. Mahmoud says it’s always important to talk about mental health throughout the year. But,...
Mental HealthGreatist

OK Guys, Let’s Talk: Why Therapy for Men Is So Important

A lot of men have trouble getting in touch with their emotional side. For thousands of years, they’ve been told that being a man involves being tough. To many, this means avoiding therapy like the plague, when it is, in fact, exactly what many men may need to build resilience. How do we best connect men with their emotions?
Clearwater, NEstrictlybusinessomaha.com

Clearwater Counseling Highlights Importance of Mental Health During Men’s Health Month

Clearwater Counseling Highlights Importance of Mental Health During Men’s Health Month. Throughout the month of June, Clearwater Counseling (clearwatercounselingpc.org) is celebrating Men’s Health Month by bringing important information and insight to the forefront. Recognizing this annual observance once again makes it evident how important mental health is to overall wellness. Suicide, one of the top 10 causes of death, is more than three times as likely to be a cause of death for men than women. Instead of seeking help, some men may attempt to “self-medicate” through substance use and alcohol, which only deepens depression and encourages impulsive tendencies.