Rekt! High Octane Stunts Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

It’s no secret that video game prices have risen steeply over the years. While it would be intellectually dishonest to claim that video games have always been cheap, it’s also correct to say that the prices have increased above the level of inflation. There are mitigating factors to this, such as increased creation costs and the introduction of download versions of games, which has also reduced costs somewhat. While players might want to enjoy the best games on the market, they might not be able to afford it. That’s where we come in. We’ve taken a look at the best ways for you to play free video games on your new Xbox. Not possible? Think again.