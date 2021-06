Feuds are dime a dozen on Bravo’s plethora of reality shows. But feuds that run outside the purview of the show and stem from an almost 10-year friendship are kind of unheard of, which is exactly what’s happened between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two have been going back and forth as of late over a restaurant bill of all things. But with Vanderpump’s “new nose” commentary, things are getting out of hand, and Richards is clapping back.