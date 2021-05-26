Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Holly Recalls Being Hospitalized for PTSD After Sexual Assault

wvli927.com
 8 days ago

Gordon Ramsay’s 21-year-old daughter Holly Ramsay says she was sexually assaulted three years ago and underwent treatment at a mental health facility.

wvli927.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Facility#Mental Health#Sexual Assault#Daughter#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Podcast
News Break
PTSD
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana celebrate happy family event

Sunday was a day for celebrations in the Ramsay household. Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana both took to Instagram to share unseen family photos with fans as they marked eldest daughter Meg's birthday. The celebrity chef chose four images to post on social media, including one showing father and...
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

Gordon Ramsay shares gorgeous family photos for daughter’s birthday

Gordon Ramsay’s house was full of celebrations over the weekend as he and his wife, Tana, marked their oldest daughter Meg’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef posted a carousel of four touching pictures including a sweet throwback of him and his daughter from a few years ago. He wrote: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous nugget, you've turned into the most amazing young lady love you! Pan down Meg there's a Vodka tonic in front of you @megan__ramsay Daddy xxxxx."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ricky Martin Had ‘a Little PTSD’ After Barbara Walters’ Questions on Sexuality

Two decades after Ricky Martin shot to fame with his hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” the pop star says he’s still scarred by an interview where he was cornered over his sexuality. Speaking to People for the magazine’s second annual Pride issue, Martin recalled Barbara Walters confronting him on national television several years before he came out publicly. “You could stop these rumors,” Walters said of speculation about the singer’s sexuality in the 2000 interview. “You could say, ‘Yes I am gay or no I’m not.’” Martin, clearly taken aback by the question, shot back at the time, “I just don’t feel like it.” Now Martin says that moment has stayed with him all these years. “When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid. There’s a little PTSD with that,” he said. Martin went on to say it “felt amazing” when he finally did come out, announcing in a post on his website about 10 years later that he was “proud” and “blessed” to be a “homosexual man.”
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Did Wendy Williams Snub Angela Lee and Miss Jones?

Wendy Williams is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The talk show maven, who got her start in radio, stopped by Caroline’s comedy club Thursday with Miss Jones, who has been an icon of hip hop radio for decades. Angela Yee of 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” was also there. Yee...
BasketballRadar Online.com

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Baby Mama Kimberly Alexander Calls Khloé Kardashian 'Sister Wife' After Reality Star Threatens Legal Action Over Fake DMs

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Kimberly Alexander is savagely ripping Khloé Kardashian on social media hours after the reality star sicked her lawyer on the woman. Kimberly, who is angry with Tristan for refusing to submit to a second DNA test, recently admitted she faked a screenshot that made it appear the reality star reached out to her on social media.
Family Relationshipsbravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Reveals Daughter Blaze's Latest Accomplishment

Kandi Burruss is one proud mom! The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently took to Instagram to celebrate her youngest daughter Blaze’s latest accomplishment. On June 2, Kandi shared her excitement over Blaze’s newest milestone on Instagram. The mom of three posted a precious video of the 18-month-old toddler sweetly reciting her ABC’s out loud as she sits at a desk next to her big brother, Ace.
CelebritiesNME

Tom Hardy was banned from visiting Charles Bronson in prison

Tom Hardy was banned from visiting Charles Bronson in prison, according to Bronson’s son, George Bamby. Hardy portrayed Bronson – who is known as ‘Britain’s most notorious prison inmate’ – in 2008’s Bronson, which was directed by Nicholas Winding Refn and based in part on Bronson’s life. Bronson was convicted...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Paramedics Called to JoJo Siwa's Pride Party for Possible OD of Guest

JoJo Siwa's extravagantly fun Pride Party took a dark turn when cops were called for a possible overdose. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops and paramedics responded to the call to JoJo's home in the San Fernando Valley a little after 8 PM Wednesday. We're told someone reported a male around 30 years old might have OD'd on LSD.
Virginia StatePeople

Va. Mom Allegedly Stabbed Infant Son to Death, then Texted Baby's Dad and 'Described the Scene'

A Virginia mother faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing her 10-month-old son to death and seriously wounding her 8-year-old daughter, say police. On Monday night, Newport News police officers responded to a call about a "female in distress" at an apartment on Hilltop Drive, according to a release, and found what Chief Steve Drew described at a press conference as "a horrific scene."