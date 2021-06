In recognition of National Police Week, the Pikeville Police Department and Kentucky State Police took time to honor the memories of their fallen brothers. On May 12, KSP officers honored the memories of several officers. KSP honored Trooper Jerome Clifton, who was fatally shot on Oct. 1, 1980 while responding to a domestic disturbance in Pike County. Clifton is buried at the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Ivel. Also honored by KSP was Jonathan Leonard, who died in a car crash Dec. 10, 2006, while responding to a call. Pikeville Police honored the memory of Scotty Hamilton, who was shot and killed while on duty March 13, 2018, and Alonzo “Lon” Robinson, who was shot and killed while attempting to serve a search warrant in 1929.