Illinois State

Deal of the Day! On nine acres! Circa 1861 in Illinois. $259,900

By Michelle Bowers
theoldhouselife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis seems like a really great price for this house and property! The home was built in 1861. It is located on 9.13 acres in Amboy, Illinois. The home features hardwood floors, wainscoting, updated kitchen and updated bathrooms. There is a walk up attic for storage. The property has 6.5 acres of fenced pasture with five paddocks, chicken coop, and a large outbuilding. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,539 square feet. $259,900.

theoldhouselife.com
