Robert and Mary Leavitt House, Circa 1884. On two acres in Indiana. $127,500
Up on a knoll overlooking the Muscatatuck River. Love the old light fixtures! Work was started in this house. The Robert and Mary Ann Leavitt house was built in 1884. It is located on two acres in North Vernon, Indiana. The home features hardwood floors, pocket doors, vintage light fixtures, built in window seat, and original woodwork. The home is situated on the outskirts of historic Vernon. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 4,480 square feet. $127,500.theoldhouselife.com