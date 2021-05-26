Dream property! Love the waterfall! Mountain house in North Carolina. Circa 1944. $275,000
What a special mountain property! I love the waterfall! And how about that detached office building that overlooks the water! This home was built in 1944. It is located on .44 acres in Sylva, North Carolina. The home features a covered front porch. There are hardwood floors, wood walls and wood ceilings. The property has a detached office, chicken coop and a fire pit area. One bedroom, one bathroom, and 710 square feet. $275,000.theoldhouselife.com