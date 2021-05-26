Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylva, NC

Dream property! Love the waterfall! Mountain house in North Carolina. Circa 1944. $275,000

By Michelle Bowers
theoldhouselife.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a special mountain property! I love the waterfall! And how about that detached office building that overlooks the water! This home was built in 1944. It is located on .44 acres in Sylva, North Carolina. The home features a covered front porch. There are hardwood floors, wood walls and wood ceilings. The property has a detached office, chicken coop and a fire pit area. One bedroom, one bathroom, and 710 square feet. $275,000.

theoldhouselife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Sylva, NC
Business
City
Sylva, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Waterfall#Circa#Stone Walls#Home Features#Water Features#Property#Era Sunburst Realty#Zillow#Old House Life#Historic Stone Cottage#Heart Pine Floors#Wood Walls#Wood Ceilings#Hardwood Floors#Amazing Spaces#Wood Accents#Yard#Delightful Fixtures#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
AnimalsHuron Daily Tribune

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Whittier, NCSylva Herald

Whittier’s Hill pens story of life of airman Lloyd Newton

B.J. “Brenda” Harvey Hill of Whittier has co-authored a book on the life of a U.S. Air Force 4-Star general, “Living the Dream: The Story of Lloyd W. ‘Fig’ Newton.”. As a career educator, Hill spent summers in North Carolina until retiring from the classroom, now becoming a “Carolina Girl”...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Pipeline problem, panic lead to gas shortage

Concern and a cyberattack left many Jackson County gas stations with empty tanks this week. As of Monday two local stations contacted had already run out of fuel while others said they were fine. By Tuesday morning, many of the stations along East Main Street were either out of gas, or most likely would be soon, given the number of cars lined up to get to the pumps. By Wednesday morning, only one station between downtown Sylva and Smoky Mountain High School – Quality Plus – had gas. A long line of vehicles waited to gobble it up.