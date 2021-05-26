Dream property! Love the waterfall! Mountain house in North Carolina. Circa 1944. $275,000

Concern and a cyberattack left many Jackson County gas stations with empty tanks this week. As of Monday two local stations contacted had already run out of fuel while others said they were fine. By Tuesday morning, many of the stations along East Main Street were either out of gas, or most likely would be soon, given the number of cars lined up to get to the pumps. By Wednesday morning, only one station between downtown Sylva and Smoky Mountain High School – Quality Plus – had gas. A long line of vehicles waited to gobble it up.