Amazon Bets on Bond With $8.45B MGM Buy

By Matthew Heller
CFO.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a major move to expand its entertainment empire, Amazon has agreed to acquire MGM, the iconic Hollywood studio that owns half of the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion. The acquisition is Amazon’s largest after its purchase of Whole Foods for $13.4 billion in 2017. According to The New...

