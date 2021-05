(Fargo, ND) -- The future of one of Downtown Fargo's most prominent plots of land could have some more clarity in the coming weeks. A public open house regarding the Mid-America Steel Site will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20th in the Sky Commons Conference Center off 4th Street North. A formal presentation reviewing and discussing site constraints and opportunities for future development of the site located east of will begin at 5:15 p.m.