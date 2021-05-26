Using smarts to avoid scrambled eggs
SARATOGA — Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Saratoga Elementary School participated in an end-of-the-school-year science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activity. Students worked in pairs to design vessels for an egg drop Monday and Tuesday. Carbon Power and Light employees brought their 50-foot bucket truck and dropped each creation from the sky, while the kids waited to see if their egg survived or cracked in the fall.www.wyomingnews.com