Saratoga, WY

Using smarts to avoid scrambled eggs

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA — Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Saratoga Elementary School participated in an end-of-the-school-year science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activity. Students worked in pairs to design vessels for an egg drop Monday and Tuesday. Carbon Power and Light employees brought their 50-foot bucket truck and dropped each creation from the sky, while the kids waited to see if their egg survived or cracked in the fall.

