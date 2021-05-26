Michael McCarthy: NFL has to keep the Falcons happy, ramifications for FOX uncertain at this point
Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports joined Bull & Fox to talk about the reaction from the NFL to Shannon Sharpe's interview with Julio Jones on FS1, whether there has been any clarification on whether Jones knew he was on the air at the time of the interview, how the NFL could react to FOX, the announced matchup between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match' golf event on July 6 and more.www.audacy.com