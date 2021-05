The Royals blew their third-straight game to Cleveland on Wednesday night, 5-4, as the Indians erased a four-run deficit in the latter innings. Heading into the night, Kansas City was playing some pretty bad baseball. Over their last five games, the Royals had lost four of them and allowed 40 runs during that span. Things didn’t get any easier for them on Wednesday with Shane Bieber toeing the slab for Cleveland. However, the Royals came out swinging against the dominant right-hander.