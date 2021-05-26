newsbreak-logo
Bluff City, TN

Veterans celebration to take place in Bluff City on Saturday

By Angelique Arintok
 3 days ago

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Impact Community Center in Bluff City is inviting everyone out Saturday, May 29. They're holding a ceremony at noon to celebrate veterans. It'll be a chance to see a war memorial outside the building. The monument has the name of local citizens who have served. Families are able to enter submissions to have a name or names included. Click here to access that form, http://impactccnow.com/portfolio-items/war-memorial/.

