Clock runs out on Holladay’s chance to participate in ranked choice voting

The right to vote is often thought of as the most cherished institution of democracy. At the same time, however, it embodies a glaring contradiction because it seems to inspire reverence and disenchantment in equal measure; some complain that election winners are bought and paid for, and others lament casting “wasted” ballots. Some citizens disenfranchise themselves and decline to vote at all. Others vote grudgingly for candidates they scarcely admire by the logic that they are less horrible. Lately, albeit, there is a movement brewing which hopes to restore confidence by instituting a new method of electing representatives—ranked choice voting—a method meant to weed out the uglier aspects of campaign politics by allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference, rather than pick one contender per contest.