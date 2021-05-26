Cancel
Holladay, UT

Clock runs out on Holladay’s chance to participate in ranked choice voting

Cover picture for the articleThe right to vote is often thought of as the most cherished institution of democracy. At the same time, however, it embodies a glaring contradiction because it seems to inspire reverence and disenchantment in equal measure; some complain that election winners are bought and paid for, and others lament casting “wasted” ballots. Some citizens disenfranchise themselves and decline to vote at all. Others vote grudgingly for candidates they scarcely admire by the logic that they are less horrible. Lately, albeit, there is a movement brewing which hopes to restore confidence by instituting a new method of electing representatives—ranked choice voting—a method meant to weed out the uglier aspects of campaign politics by allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference, rather than pick one contender per contest.

Holladay, UTcityofholladay.com

Planning Commission Meeting – May 18

Interested parties are encouraged to watch the video stream of the meeting on the City of Holladay webpage. Participation in public hearings portions of the meeting can be accomplished in either of the following ways:. In-person attendance: at Holladay City Hall – space is limited to pre-arranged socially distanced seating.
Holladay, UTcityofholladay.com

Council Meeting – May 13

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Holladay City Council will hold a Council meeting Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:00 pm. It is possible that a member of the Council will be participating by electronic means. The Council Chambers shall serve as the anchor location. * Agenda items may be moved in order, sequence and time to meet the needs of the Council.
Holladay, UTcityofholladay.com

RDA Meeting – May 6

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Holladay Redevelopment Agency will hold a meeting Thursday, May 6 as close to 6:45 pm as possible. It is possible that a member of the Board will be participating by electronic means. The Council Chambers shall serve as the anchor location. NOTE: State Law requires that the City Council members constitute the Board of the Redevelopment Agency. All documents which are available to the Board are also available on the City’s website or are linked in this agenda.