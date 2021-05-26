OK, but how do the fancy gold coins in John Wick work? Unpacking the High Table's dark economy
The John Wick franchise is a hit with audiences in large part due to its "back to basics" approach to action films: Just show genre fans cool ways to punch and shoot bad guys and repeat. However, there's nothing basic about the intricate world building that underpins all the fights and shootouts. The gritty world of John Wick is so complex, it even has its own economy — one that runs on gold coins that are often worth more than actual gold among this secret society of gun-toting, black-suited, tattooed assassins.www.syfy.com