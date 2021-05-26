newsbreak-logo
Patrick calls for June special session after three of his priority bills fail in Texas House

By SHAWN MULCAHY THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
Killeen Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature in June to advance three pieces of GOP-backed legislation that died in the Texas House at midnight on Tuesday. The bills sought to ban transgender students from playing on sports...

