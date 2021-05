Lee County wanted to head into Tri-County baseball play on a positive note. The big bats of Carson and Dylan Kelly and the pitching arm of Thomas Frazer made sure they did. The Yellow Jackets completed the pre-conference portion of their schedule Friday night by outlasting the visiting Bunn Wildcats 15-9 in a slugfest where each of the Kellys went 4-for-4 at the plate and the freshman Frazer proved to be the only pitcher on the field who could get people out consistently.