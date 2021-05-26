Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Cottonwood Heights anticipates increased revenue for 2021-22, despite the pandemic

valleyjournals.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Fire Authority (UFA) has reallocated their fee structure so Cottonwood Heights will be adjusting their budget for public safety. The final 2021-22 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022) budget for Cottonwood Heights will be adopted by the Cottonwood Heights City Council on June 15. Residents can comment on the proposed budget until 5 p.m. on June 15 as there will be numerous opportunities for public comment, including a public hearing on June 1 during the city council meeting at 7 p.m.

www.valleyjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Use Tax#High Hopes#Pandemic#Fiscal Year#Total Revenue#Government Revenue#State Property#United Fire Authority#Ufa#The City Council#City Hall#Butlerville Days#Central Wasatch Committee#Cwc#Unified Fire Authority#Chpd#Vecc#Cola#The County Auditor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cottonwood Heights, UTkuer.org

AM News Brief: Raptor Relocation, Vaccines For Young Teens & Findings Expected In Cottonwood Heights Protests

Utah cities and towns had until Monday to decide if they want to use ranked choice voting in this year’s local elections, and as of Monday afternoon, 23 of them have chosen to do so. Ranked choice voting lets voters choose candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a majority of votes, the person with the fewest is eliminated. The process continues until there’s a winner. Heber City is one of the municipalities that opted in this year, and Mayor Kelleen Potter said it would save the city money by eliminating a primary election and could help people feel like their vote matters. Read the full story. — Emily Means.