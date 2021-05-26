Cottonwood Heights anticipates increased revenue for 2021-22, despite the pandemic

Utah cities and towns had until Monday to decide if they want to use ranked choice voting in this year’s local elections, and as of Monday afternoon, 23 of them have chosen to do so. Ranked choice voting lets voters choose candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a majority of votes, the person with the fewest is eliminated. The process continues until there’s a winner. Heber City is one of the municipalities that opted in this year, and Mayor Kelleen Potter said it would save the city money by eliminating a primary election and could help people feel like their vote matters. Read the full story. — Emily Means.