Cottonwood Heights anticipates increased revenue for 2021-22, despite the pandemic
United Fire Authority (UFA) has reallocated their fee structure so Cottonwood Heights will be adjusting their budget for public safety. The final 2021-22 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022) budget for Cottonwood Heights will be adopted by the Cottonwood Heights City Council on June 15. Residents can comment on the proposed budget until 5 p.m. on June 15 as there will be numerous opportunities for public comment, including a public hearing on June 1 during the city council meeting at 7 p.m.www.valleyjournals.com