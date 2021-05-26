newsbreak-logo
Copperas Cove, TX

Crossroads High School holds commencement ceremony

By Jason Douglas
Killeen Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossroads High School recognized 41 graduates during a commencement ceremony at the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School on Friday. The rolling in-person ceremony restricted access in the auditorium to graduating students, family members, and friends, while the students received their diplomas and handshakes from Copperas Cove Independent School District Board President Joan Manning, CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns, and Crossroads High School Principal Patrick Crawley.

