Change of dates in the calendar of premieres of the Marvel Universe. Walt Disney Studios has confirmed the delay of two of his next productions from 2022 to October and November 2023. Although we still do not know the name of these tapes – which is why we do not mention which ones they are – the decision is firm and obeys unknown criteria, although one of them may be due to the coincidence of dates with the sequel to Spider-Man : Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures), now settled.