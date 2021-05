In another of a growing list of policies carried over from the Trump Administration, the US Chamber of Commerce has recommended raising tariffs on Canadian lumber. After initially imposing 20% assessments on Canadian softwood imports in 2018, a World Trade Organization ruling in late 2020 lowered the rate to 8.99%. The rates being sought by the Biden Administration, which would go into effect in the fall, would rise from 8.99% to 18.32% and target 271 Canadian firms. It is a particularly egregious move, seeing as how lumber prices are still near multi-decade highs (still, despite a recent dip, up over 300% from one year ago) and US timber firms remain unable to sate demand.