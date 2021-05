31 Ft Airstream For Sale in Ringgold, GA Under $23K. here, and how to find a deal on an Airstream here. 1977 Excella by Airstream! Very Unique Unit Looking for a New Owner! New Water Lines, 2 New Batteries, With A/C, Gas, and Heat!If you are in the market for an Airstream travel trailer project to restore to your liking, look no further than this 1977 Airstream Excella 500 Land Yacht.This 1977 Airstream – 31 Excella 500 Land Yacht still has the original Excella 500 Owners Manual and sales brochure as well as the original Nutone Built-in Food Center Equipped with Mixer, Blender, and Knife Sharpener.