Ogden, UT

UPDATE: Man allegedly grabs 11-year-old girl at Ogden school, employee draws gun on suspect

By MARK SHENEFELT Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — Police arrested an Ogden man on suspicion of child kidnapping Tuesday after he allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl on a Lincoln Elementary School playground. A school employee confronted Ira Cox-Berry, 41, and demanded he leave and the man let go of the girl, allowing the employee to shepherd the girl and other students into a classroom, Ogden police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

