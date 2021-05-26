UPDATE: Man allegedly grabs 11-year-old girl at Ogden school, employee draws gun on suspect
OGDEN — Police arrested an Ogden man on suspicion of child kidnapping Tuesday after he allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl on a Lincoln Elementary School playground. A school employee confronted Ira Cox-Berry, 41, and demanded he leave and the man let go of the girl, allowing the employee to shepherd the girl and other students into a classroom, Ogden police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.www.standard.net