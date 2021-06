The Top 8 Historic decklists for the Strixhaven Championship!. This week most of the big finance news revolves around the impending release of Modern Horizons 2. A bunch of older cards which stand to benefit from some new Modern Horizons 2 additions to the format saw massive price increases. Arcbound Ravager doubled in price to nearly $40 thanks to the new artifact lands and modular theme of the set. Protean Hulk doubled up to $20 as one of the best reanimation targets for Persist in the format thanks to its combo potential. Speaking of reanimation, Footsteps of the Goryo increased 112% to almost $14 as a potential backup to Persist, while Vengevine (synergy with free evoke creatures and new madness threats), Ancestral Vision (one of the better cards to cascade into with Shardless Agent) and even Nix (a potential answer to the new evoke free spells) all saw major increases as well. At this point, it's too early to really say which of these prices will stick - it mostly depends on just how good these new Modern Horizons 2-infused archetypes end up being - but expect more price movement in the coming weeks as players get their hands on the set. Modern is about to undergo a major Upheaval.