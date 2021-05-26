newsbreak-logo
Would You Buy That Truck or SUV If It Endangered Pedestrians?

By Alex Lauer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Americans drove less during the first year of the pandemic. But you may have heard that despite fewer people on the road, risky driving behavior increased. Now, the picture has become even bleaker: pedestrian deaths rose almost 5% in 2020 over the year before “in the largest annual increase of the pedestrian fatality rate since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started tabulating such crashes,” as Bloomberg reported. After years of decline, pedestrian deaths have been on the uptick for over a decade.

