Would You Buy That Truck or SUV If It Endangered Pedestrians?

Some owners of 2021 GM trucks and SUVs have noticed the 'Service Engine' light going off and on or staying on. The automaker has found a way to fix it. There is nothing more worrisome than a dashboard light coming on to warn you of a problem with your vehicle. That is exactly what is happening to owners of some of GM’s most popular new vehicles. Some owners of 2021 Chevrolet Silverados and 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans are reporting that the ‘Service Engine Soon’ dashboard light has been coming on. Even more annoying, some of the GM truck and SUV owners say that the ‘Service Engine Soon’ light comes on intermittently.