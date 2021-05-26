newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK proposes new tariffs on US lobsters and other goods

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 — Lobsters, wine, and chocolate imported into the United Kingdom from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the U.K. government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of the ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminum. The administration of former...

www.savingseafood.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Tariffs#Chocolate#Motorcycles#Uk#Imports#Uk#U S#United States#Tobacco#The European Union#Goods#Retaliatory Measures#United Kingdom#Aluminum#Wine#Whiskey#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
U.S. PoliticsABC30 Fresno

US to reimpose sanctions on Belarus after forced landing of Ryanair flight

The White House has announced that the United States will reimpose sanctions on Belarus next week after the forced diversion. In a scathing statement Friday night, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the incident "a direct affront to international norms" and called on President Alexander Lukashenko to allow a "credible international investigation" into the events and "immediately release all political prisoners."
Industryshepherdgazette.com

Meals and farming: the UK ponders decrease tariffs for larger requirements

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Monday to Thursday. Hello from Brussels. Having been preoccupied with matters global and vaccine-related, we’re now catching up on local news, specifically the trade deal being negotiated between the UK and Australia. British journalists were heavily briefed last week that the UK was going to make a definite break with the EU stance on agriculture it inherited (despite our goading, we’re not claiming credit) and accede to Australian demands to reduce farm tariffs to zero, albeit over 15 years. Hold on, you say, the UK government promised its farmers that sensitive sectors would be protected. Well, those farmers can join the crowded “shouldn’t have trusted Boris Johnson” enclosure along with the British fishing industry, businesses in Northern Ireland, any company coping with technical barriers when exporting to the EU and a whole bunch of political and personal acquaintances. It’s not like they didn’t have literally decades of warning. Someone else was on about that yesterday apparently.
U.S. Politicsspglobal.com

US aluminum tariffs achieved goal in saving, growing domestic industry: panel

Industry was 'threatened with collapse' before tariff: analyst. The US' 10% tariff on aluminum imports from most countries accomplished its stated purpose of protecting the at-risk domestic aluminum industry in the interest of national security, market analysts and participants said May 26 after the release of a report from the Economic Policy Institute.
Economyjust-auto.com

Asia tyre-makers face US anti-dumping tariffs

The US is set to impose much higher tariffs on automotive tyres imported from several Asian countries after its Department of Commerce provisionally upheld a ruling accusing suppliers of selling their products at below market prices in the country. Anti-dumping tariffs of up to 102% are expected to be applied...
Drinksdividendwealth.co.uk

Britain is aiming for new tariffs on American wine and chocolate

London (ANP / RTR) – The United Kingdom wants to increase tariffs on imports of wine, chocolate and lobster from the United States. In this way, the British want to protect their economy and local businesses. This is part of a larger trade dispute between the EU and the United States that has been going on for some time.
Food & Drinksdodofinance.com

British target new tariffs on US wine and chocolate

The United Kingdom wants to increase tariffs on the importation of wine, chocolate and lobster from the United States. In this way, the British want to protect their economy and local businesses. This is part of a larger trade dispute that has been going on for some time, including between the European Union and the United States.
U.S. Politics101 WIXX

UK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium...
Economyjust-food.com

UK 'to offer Australia tariff-free trade deal'

The UK government is reportedly set to make an offer to Australia on a trade deal that will phase out tariffs and quotas. Media reports in the UK published today (21 May) say the plan is for tariffs and quotas to be wound down over a 15-year period. Reports earlier...
Home & Gardenbusinessofhome.com

A new set of tariffs is rocking the Canadian design industry

In October 2020, the Canadian Border Services Agency quietly agreed to investigate a complaint filed by 14 furniture manufacturers, including the country’s five biggest: Palliser, EQ3, Elran, Jaymar and Fornirama. The brands alleged that upholstery producers based in Vietnam and China were illegally dumping (exporting and selling at below-market prices) their goods onto the Canadian market, damaging native companies’ sales. That complaint and the resulting legislation have thrown the Canadian furniture industry—and by extension, the interior design industry—into turmoil in recent weeks, as a tax of up to 295.5 percent has been placed on Chinese-made leather upholstery, along with a tax of up to 101.5 percent on those same goods from Vietnam.
Industryshepherdgazette.com

Metal business hits out at UK plans to take away tariff protections

Britain’s steel industry has hit out at government plans to remove tariffs on imports of a wide array of products, describing them as a “hammer blow” that risks damaging the sector long term. A preliminary decision by the Department for International Trade to remove a large number of products from...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

UK promises to boost competitiveness with tariff suspension scheme

Britain wants to use its independent post-Brexit tariff regime to help make domestic manufacturers more internationally competitive, launching a scheme for firms to apply for a suspension of tariffs on their imported manufacturing inputs. Tariff suspensions are used to help a huge range of sectors like agriculture, micro electronics and...
EconomyShareCast

UK government open to trade deal that removes tariffs on food

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country was open to a trade deal with Australia that would remove tariffs on food imports. After being asked by Scottish and Welsh MPs on Wednesday, the PM declined to rule out eliminating tariffs on meat and said that there were great things British farmers could do with free trade deals.
Economykamcity.com

UK Proposes New Brexit Irish Sea Border Checks On Food Be Phased In Starting With Meat

The UK has proposed phasing in new controls on food imports to Northern Ireland from Great Britain to avoid a further flare-up in tensions over the new Brexit bureaucracy. The plan would see checks, which were supposed to come in earlier this year before they were unilaterally delayed by the British government, phased in in four stages from October, with meat products coming under scrutiny first.
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

EU temporarily suspends tariffs on US exports

Brussels [Belgium], May 18 (ANI): The European Union (EU) and the United States have announced the start of discussions to resolve trade dispute around steel and aluminium, while addressing the market distortions caused by China. In a tweet, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the European bloc will...