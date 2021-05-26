newsbreak-logo
You Don't Need Validation From Someone Who Broke Your Heart

Cover picture for the articleSaying goodbye to someone you had feelings for is difficult. Walking alongside someone only to eventually turn in different directions hurts in every place a person can feel, which is why we so often think and act on ways to avoid that pain. Maybe you had to say goodbye to a relationship, or worse, the almost of a relationship that had a false start, without a real chance to play out. I think what we most often forget is that every loss is a lesson; every goodbye closes one door, only to open up another, with the chance to say hello to someone else more aligned with where you’re going versus where you’ve been.

