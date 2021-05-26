newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

US West Coast fishermen bristle against newly announced wind farm projects

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 — Mike Conroy, the executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Association, hoped he’d have a little more time to get ready before the federal government planned to move forward with offshore wind energy projects on the U.S. West Coast. But that was before the U.S. Department of the Interior announcement on Tuesday, 25 May, indicating two areas off the California coast would be targeted for wind energy projects.

www.savingseafood.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us West#Offshore Wind#Wind Farm#Renewable Energy#The U S Department#U S Interior#Wind Energy Projects#Fishermen#Good Paying Union Jobs#Climate Change#United States#Approach#Secretary#Us West Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Offshore wind turbine catches fire at Horns Rev 1

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate. Asian Development Bank Signs Green Loan to Develop 144 Mega Watt Wind Farms in Viet Nam. Sen. Crapo: Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill. Large parts of Pak's...
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate

WASHINGTON, May 28 (TNSPol) -- Environment America issued the following news release:. The Senate Finance Committee advanced the Clean Energy for America Act Wednesday. The bill introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and more than 20 colleagues would replace a patchwork of more than 40 energy tax policies with three categories of tax incentives for clean electricity, clean transportation and energy efficiency. The bill also eliminates subsidies for fossil fuels and nuclear generation.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US energy secretary calls for more cyber standards on oil, gas infrastructure

Granholm wants stronger cyber standards for pipelines, infrastructure. DHS will require pipeline operators to report all cyberattacks. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said May 28 the nation needs more comprehensive cybersecurity standards for oil and gas pipelines and infrastructure in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack earlier this month.
Energy IndustryHigh Performance Composites

ATLANTIS program develops 12-MW floating offshore wind turbine concept

ATLANTIS (Aerodynamic Turbines Lighter and Afloat with Nautical Technologies and Integrated Servo-control) is a program begun in August 2019 by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The two-year program includes 12 projects (including a prototype for a vertical-axis turbine design by the University of Texas), all aiming to advance floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT) technology.
Energy IndustryPlainview Daily Herald

Xcel prepares for summer energy demand

Xcel Energy is preparing for the high demands of the summer season. According to a news release, Xcel is continuing vestments in generating capacity and targeted grid improvements to help service its Texas-New Mexico service area. Xcel is part of the Southwest Power Pool, which is not connected to grid...
Energy Industryenr.com

Alaska Tidal Energy Pilot Project Moves Forward

Portland-Maine based Ocean Renewable Power Co. Inc., developer of the RivGen power system—the longest operating river hydrokinetic device in the Americas—is moving forward with plans to develop a 5 MW tidal energy pilot project in Cook Inlet, Alaska. In a May 26 press release, ORPC announced it has submitted a...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

On infrastructure and clean energy, America must play to win

The Rural Electrification Act was signed into law 85 years ago this month. It was a visionary infrastructure program for the 20th century, the centerpiece of a federal energy investment strategy that brought growth and prosperity to the South, the West, and across rural America. Because of these investments, generations of Americans were wealthier, healthier and led better lives.
AnimalsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Whale Turbines and Toast Trackers: This is the City of the Future

Right now, cities are in the midst of a global renaissance. Over half of the world’s population resides in urban areas, with upwards of six billion people expected to reside in a city by 2045. The allure of city life brings a plethora of easily-accessible employment opportunities, close proximity to a variety of cultural hubs, and neighbors that will bang pots and cheer on essential workers when a global pandemic brings normal city life to a halt.
Montana StatePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Company Wants To Build Massive Solar Project in Montana

This is actually a pretty cool project when you look at all the details and benefits that could stem from the overall aspect. The Verge is reporting that Atlas Power is looking to build a massive solar project in Butte, Montana that would provide 300 MW of renewable power and cost $250 million dollars. In the article Madison River Equity would build the project and then sell the whole thing to Atlas Power and hopefully use it's power for their cryptocurrency mining projects.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US funding research into seismic impact on carbon storage

Four research centers received $4mn in funding from the US Energy Department. The US Energy Department said May 28 it was backing four research projects meant to examine the risk that seismic events pose to carbon storage technology. The $4mn in funding would support research into limiting the risk of...
Agriculturecapecoddaily.com

Fishermen Fear Encroachment from Offshore Wind Projects

STONINGTON, CT (AP) – Fishermen who work the Connecticut coastline who have weathered recent regulations restricting how much they can catch are facing a new potential threat–offshore wind energy. They tell The Day that many of the energy projects seek to lease large tracts of ocean bottom in prime fishing areas…. .
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Rhode Island Fishermen Also Peeved With South Fork Wind

In a virtual meeting of the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday night, members of its fisheries advisory board strongly objected to the council's conclusion that the South Fork Wind Farm's new "minimization alternative" -- 12 wind turbine generators instead of 15, reducing its footprint -- and a $12 million fisheries compensation package, are consistent with the state's Ocean Special Area Management Plan.
California Statesavingseafood.org

California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

May 27, 2021 — California and the U.S. government announced an agreement Tuesday to open up areas off the state’s central and northern coasts to the first commercial wind energy farms on the Pacific Coast. The pact that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and...
Energy Industryajudaily.com

Orsted selects POSCO as partner for wind farm and green hydrogen projects

SEOUL -- Orsted, a Danish power company involved in major offshore wind power projects in the world, selected POSCO as a crucial business partner for green hydrogen and offshore wind power businesses. The Danish company has promised to shape a competitive supply chain with local companies for a major offshore wind power complex to be built off South Korea's west coast.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Uniper signs long-time PPA with Pattern for Western Spirit wind energy

Pattern Energy Group LP and international energy company Uniper this week announced they have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement for up to 219,000 MWh per year of wind energy generated in New Mexico. The power will be delivered from Pattern Energy’s 1,050-MW Western Spirit Wind project, which is currently under construction in New Mexico and represents the largest single-phase renewable power build out in U.S. history.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG

By Sanja Pekic Australian energy major Woodside plans to bring 50 megawatts of solar energy to Pluto LNG facility for Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula green energy push. The post Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.