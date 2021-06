What if I wasn’t meant to feel, only to see? What if I was only meant to watch, never to experience?. For years, I’ve tried nurturing and sustaining relationships by changing myself to what I thought was best for the people I love. It’s important for me to know that they have everything they want, and to do that I keep changing, adjusting, and adapting to whatever they need regardless of my preferences on how I accept love, on how I want to be loved.