Palm Coast, FL

Ham radio field day emergency drill set for June 26-27

By Guest
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal amateur radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.

