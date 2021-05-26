newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Clippers Should Be More Careful What They Wish For…

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 3 days ago

The Clippers are getting all they can handle from the Mavericks and Doug Gottlieb Show thinks it serves them right for trying to avoid the Lakers. There is nothing more likely to motivate an opponent than a lack of respect and the Mavericks are making the Clips pay for overlooking them. The real question remains: what will the Clippers do if they get eliminated in the first round? Whatever happens, it won’t be pretty.

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gottlieb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Lakers#Mavericks#Wish#Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoops Habit

Why Clippers fans should be rooting for the Lakers before the playoffs

Since moving to Los Angeles in 1984, the LA Clippers have been the Los Angeles Lakers’ little brother. It’s still a fair assessment as the Clippers are without a title, while the Lakers have 17 and are the reigning NBA champions. It’s understandable from a Clippers’ perspective to at least...
NBANBA

Series preview: Expect more fireworks as Clippers, Mavs run it back

Last fall in the Orlando 2019-20 restart came a signature moment: Luka Doncic drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Clippers that shook the bubble. And then, last December, the Mavericks applied a 51-point shellacking of LA that raised early doubts about the Clippers and whether they were truly made for being a title contender.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA odds: Clippers vs. Thunder prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Los Angeles Clippers are visiting Chesapeake Energy Arena to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the final day of the regular season. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Thunder prediction and pick. The Clippers currently hold the fourth seed with a record of 47-24...
NBAclipsnation.com

It’s time for the Clippers to show what they’ve been working towards

The Clippers finished the regular season with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference, and the sixth-best record in the league. They had two fewer wins than last year, but clearly could have gotten to the same record as 2019-20 had they put the requisite effort into their final two games.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith On The Clippers: "They Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves."

At this point, everyone seems convinced that the Clippers intentionally tanked their final two games of the season. The motive? To slide down to the fourth seed in an attempt to avoid playing the Lakers. It's merely speculation at this point, but it hasn't stopped the community from casting judgment...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Last Night Mattered for the NBA

Doug Gottlieb thinks the guy who came up with the play-in tournament should get a raise. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from last night’s Lakers/Warriors game and hopefully we can look forward to the new system for years to come. It was a win for fans, for the NBA and for the entire world of sports.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: What to watch for in Mavs at Clippers Game 1

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Dallas Mavericks face the LA Clippers for the second straight year in the first round playoffs. The series kicks off on May 22 at the Staples Center. There are plenty of questions heading into the series. Can Luka Doncic...
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: LA Lakers take 2-1 series lead against the Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers won their first play-off game at home in eight seasons to take a 2-1 series lead with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Anthony Davis again led the way for the Lakers with 34 points and 11 rebounds in the first round of the best-of-seven Western Conference play-offs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Picks Which NBA Playoff Teams Are Rising, Which are Falling

For Thursday’s ‘Best for Last’ segment, Colin Cowherd decides which NBA teams are trending ‘up’, ‘down’ or ‘sideways’ leading into Saturday’s postseason. “Doc Rivers is a really good fit. You had a chemistry issue and Doc is very much a ‘people’ person. Tobias Harris, who Doc had with the Clippers, had his best year as a pro. Joel Embiid, all his numbers went up. I think Doc works with these guys. They’re big personalities, they’re stars; Doc is the Joe Torre of the NBA. He walks into the room, he’s ‘alpha’ enough, and stars respect him. I like where the Sixers are going.”
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Bettors Are More Anti-Lakers Than Pro-Suns

The Lakers are barely favorites over the Suns in the first round of the playoffs but the Suns are only 18/1 to win the title while the Lakers are still the second favorites at 4/1. To RJ Bell, that shows bettors are more anti-Lakers than they are pro-Suns. Listen to RJ tell you why!
NBAMavs Moneyball

What the Mavericks said about their upcoming playoff series against the Clippers

The fifth-seed Mavericks are set for their second playoff series in as many years against the LA Clippers. Despite a slew of injuries and absences for Dallas last season, the series was fairly competitive as it stretched to six games. Luka Doncic had an impressive series, which included perhaps the biggest moment of his career as he hit a game-winning shot in Game 4 of last year’s series. That experience under the NBA’s bright lights is something head coach Rick Carlisle sees as an asset.
NBAMavs Moneyball

Join Mavs Moneyball Live to talk Mavericks vs Clippers and more on Friday

Friday at 12:30 p.m. I’ll be hosting out weekly show: Mavs Moneyball Live on the Locker Room App. The playoffs are nearly here for the Mavericks and after five full days off, I’m ready to talk hoops with you all again. Bring your takes, your questions, and your passion and we’ll get pumped for playoff basketball.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The NBA Needs Steph Curry in the Playoffs

Doug Gottlieb thinks a victory for Steph Curry and the Warriors is vital to the health of the league. The NBA is a league of stars and, as the ratings for the Lakers/Warriors play-in game have proven, Steph moves the needle. Even if it’s only for the first round, the NBA will be much better off if the Warriors advance tonight.
NBABoston Globe

Do the Los Angeles Clippers have what it takes to win the NBA championship?

The Los Angeles Clippers are a team whose words and actions have been meaningless since the NBA bubble. Whatever changes the organization made after last season’s debacle, including the removal of coach Doc Rivers, were largely ignored because only playoff success would prove whether those adjustments were effective. The Clippers...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Hated Nets Can Become Heroes If They Beat LeBron

Today on The Odd Couple, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker explain why the Nets surpassed the Lakers as the most hated franchise in the NBA. The only thing that might reverse the sentiment is if Brooklyn's super-team unseats LeBron and the Lakers. The polarization of LeBron and the Lakers is that strong.