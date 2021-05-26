The Clippers Should Be More Careful What They Wish For…
The Clippers are getting all they can handle from the Mavericks and Doug Gottlieb Show thinks it serves them right for trying to avoid the Lakers. There is nothing more likely to motivate an opponent than a lack of respect and the Mavericks are making the Clips pay for overlooking them. The real question remains: what will the Clippers do if they get eliminated in the first round? Whatever happens, it won’t be pretty.foxsportsradio.iheart.com