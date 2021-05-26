Spotify launches Fresh Finds mentor program with four artists at launch

A new artist talk aims to support emerging, marginalized, and young artists. ArtFly Talks features bimonthly art exhibitions, concluding with a discussion around art in the comfortable, fun setting of Racy D’Lenes Coffee Lounge (404 Riverside Ave., Eau Claire). “My idea was to create a place where artists can get feedback on their work,” said founder Kelsey Wenberg of ArtFly. “but in a really comfortable, fun setting that isn’t scary.” The art series launched in February 2020 – right before the pandemic – and is gearing up for its first full series beginning this May with Gabbie Henn, Jaydn Alexander, Mindy Huntress, and Elizabeth Carey. There will be four shows in total this year, with artwork rotating every two months. Artists present between three and five pieces of any type of art that can be hung up on a wall. Learn more about the exhibit series and forthcoming artist talks (which haven’t been scheduled yet) and keep up-to-date with artistic opportunities at artflygallery.com.