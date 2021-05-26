Spotify launches Fresh Finds mentor program with four artists at launch
After years of criticism, Spotify appears to be slowly attempting a PR rehabilitation for its whole “screw over pretty much every musical artist at its disposal and pay them peanuts” thing. Back in March, the music and podcast streaming giant released a “Loud and Clear” campaign that (somewhat) broke down how — and how much — the majority of its artists earn via streaming revenue. Today, Spotify is officially launching the Fresh Finds Program, a “mentorship,” education, and networking opportunity for artists cherry-picked from the company’s numerous Fresh Finds playlists.www.inputmag.com