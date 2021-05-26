World's copper production to reach 25 million tonnes in 2026 - report

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.