Scattered Storms Possible Tonight

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Penobscot Township, or 8 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public report of 1 inch hail near Toddy Pond. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH