Bangor, ME

Scattered Storms Possible Tonight

By Curt Olson
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Threat of severe weather has come to an end, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms have not. Coastal locations and some spots across the north with see the chance of some thunderstorms that could produce some strong wind gusts & small hail. Most of these should come to an end closer to midnight with a few showers lingering across the Downeast. Lows tonight will be in the 50s & 60s.

www.wabi.tv
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Penobscot County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTY At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over southwestern Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, or 9 miles east of Mount Katahdin, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millinocket, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Stacyville, Grindstone, Katahdin Lake and Benedicta. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 near mile marker 258, and between mile markers 260 and 263. State Highway 11 between Grindstone and Stacyville.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Penobscot Township, or 8 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public report of 1 inch hail near Toddy Pond. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH