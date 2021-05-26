United Way increases funding due to successful match campaign

Marketing Specialist, United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties. In March, the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties kicked off the Fill the Gap Match Campaign that challenged the organization to reach a goal of $300,000. Thanks to the support of hundreds of individual donors, Intracoastal Bank, and Root Organization, the Fill the Gap Match Campaign exceeded the goal and raised over $314,000. Due to the campaign’s success, UWVFC will be increasing its annual funding by nearly $100,000. This money will go toward funding 23 valuable and resourceful programs at 18 agencies within Volusia and Flagler counties.