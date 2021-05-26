Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A Lesson Of Love From The Lake’s Beauty

By April Bernstein
Thought Catalog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI took a walk along the eastern lakeshore this morning. The one with a view that glitters in the daylight and splashes in melodies at night. And it made me think about how beautiful nature and the water’s magical combination truly is. It’s a symbol of inspiring love. Each morning,...

thoughtcatalog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Beautiful People#The Sun#Beauty#Inspiring Love#Open Love#Lake#Timeless Moments#Sunsets#Happiness#Melodies#Honesty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Burnett County, WIBurnett County Sentinel

From the Editor's Desk: Lake Favorite

“The lake shows a new face every day,” Old Milt told me, decades ago, peering over the fluttering reflections off Lake Francis, my boyhood waters. Ann and Milt were 90-ish retirees who lived next door to our rustic cabin. The spitting image of George Burns, he even chewed on cigars like the late comedian and would spout wisdom while sipping scotch or playing chess with Ann on the deck. They cared for and even neutered the neighborhood stray cat, who kept the mice from our cupboards.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Dobbs on distracting from nature’s beauty

Greg Dobbs’ introduction to his piece “Distracting from Nature’s Beauty” was perfect. I too have witnessed the unadorned beauty of Victoria Falls and couldn’t help but compare it to our gaudy Niagara. But I have sincerely cherished the small sweet ponds, beaver dam, flowers, grasses, trees and playground in Bighorn Park.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Iggy Pop

——— “I don’t think I’m lucky; I think I have a tough constitution. And I’ve been wise enough to listen to other people.”. “There are all these different meanings of ‘fool.’ A lot of times, people I really hate—like people who think they’re on top of business world, for example—you’ll see them sneer at somebody and call them a fool, and the people they call fools are generally the people I really like. But to me a real fool is somebody who throws away his life on other people’s road maps. Then there’s the happy fool—like musicians—the jester kind of fool. I’ve done a bit of that kind of work. Bringing a little entertainment value to situations. You could say it’s really foolish to do what feels good at the time. A lot of people get shit for that. But, on the other hand, if you live through it, you look back on it and you’re glad you did it. I know all the most foolish things I ever did, ones that really upset a lot of people and caused me all this grief at the time—those are all my favorite things.”
Lifestylepeoplenewspapers.com

Lake-Loving People Are Fans of This Destination

We asked, and our readers responded: Where is your favorite Texas lake home destination?. Cedar Creek Lake topped out our destinations, with Lake Cypress Springs following closely behind. Possum Kingdom Lake rounded out the top three. Our survey this month is sponsored by Ebby Halliday, Realtors, who have a good...
Skin CareIn Style

Here's Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved Using in May

It seems like May just got here and somehow it's over — which means, yes, we're already halfway through 2021. But hey, time going by quickly while we're (hopefully) at the tail end of a global pandemic certainly isn't a bad thing, so we're not complaining. And since summer 2021...
ReligionTitusville Herald

Hummingbird is the spirit of pure joy, love and beauty

“O beautiful for spacious skies, For amber waves of grain, For purple mountain majesties, Above the fruited plain!”. Over Memorial Day weekend, many people sang or heard the song, “America the Beautiful.” Over the years, it has become our nation’s national hymn. However, that song is more than just a well-liked hymn.
Thought Catalog

This Is The True Beauty Of Life

Sometimes the simple act of a fine tipped pen to paper feels right, and by simply putting the mess on paper and releasing your thoughts on life, you can find a momentary glimpse into peace. And when I decide to put my pen to paper, what comes out are thoughts...
Skin CarePopSugar

Tower 28 Beauty Is Founder Amy Liu's "Love Letter to Los Angeles"

Having dealt with eczema her whole life, Amy Liu couldn't find great products for sensitive skin that still looked cute on her vanity. That's what led to her decision to create Tower 28 Beauty. "I was trying to make products that were accessible to a wider range of people and also to show a part of LA, which is a huge melting pot," Liu said. "In some ways, Tower 28 is my love letter to LA. I love Los Angeles. I've lived here for so long and it's my hometown, but I wanted to show it in in a more true way."
Theater & DanceThought Catalog

The Beauty Of Coming Home To Yourself

Coming home to yourself, coming home back into your soul, is essential to our inner well-being every day. Coming home into union brings you back to your roots. These roots go deep down into grounding yourself to feel peace and harmony within. This is the time to collect any fragments of your own energy that may have broken away throughout the day and bring them back home.
Minoritiesbitchmedia.org

Jamal Jordan Captures the Beauty of Queer Love in Color

In the introduction to the photo book Queer Love in Color, journalist, photographer, and radical dreamer Jamal Jordan posits the following question: In a world that values being white and straight above all else, how do you learn to love yourself when you are neither? Jordan sought to answer this question as he traveled the globe interviewing and photographing more than 150 queer couples of color. Queer Love in Color is mesmerizing, vulnerable, achy, and joyful. While the book chronicles romantic love and partnership, it also offers story after story about how the path toward finding the love we desire from others must begin with the revolutionary act of learning to love ourselves. I’d dreamed of reading this book, filled with photographs I’d been lovingly imagining, after living in a world that seems to see queer communities of color only as places rooted in trauma, despair, sadness, inauthenticity, violence, and hypersexuality.
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Truman Capote

——— “I get up at five-thirty, boom! I immediately turn on something like I Love the Nightlife. I do my exercises to that and Instant Replay and I Will Survive. By the time I’ve finished all three of those I’ve done about a half hour of exercises. Then I rinse my face and take a fast bath and go in there and start writing.”
Lifestylelakeexpo.com

This Lake Of The Ozarks Map Is A Beautiful Way To Tell Your Lake Story

Maps have been in existence for thousands of years, and printed maps have now become all but obsolete with the invention of GPS. These days, we can hold any map of any place on the planet in the palm of our hands. Suddenly, the scarcity of printed maps is exactly what makes them so extraordinary in today’s world. But what if you could get a printed map of your favorite place in the world – the Lake of the Ozarks, of course – and have it customized to your own specifications to make it a truly one-of-a-kind art piece?
Skin CareGrazia

The 5 Beauty Lessons I Learned During My First Year Of Motherhood

My original job, the one before ‘mother’, was beauty director, so I know what to do with this stuff. Only, there comes a time – or in my case, two times – when your subject matter expertise may not actually come so naturally. My first instance was during chemotherapy. Suddenly, my whole appearance and beauty needs changed, so I learned on the job, as it were; how to cheat the illusion of eyelashes by pressing a dryish mascara wand against my naked lash line, how to colour in the parting on my wig with brow pencil so it looked more natural.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Lessons on Motherhood from the Visitation

Monday, May 31st, is the Feast of the Visitation of Our Lord. It is a feast day that draws us into a deeper love of Our Lord and Our Heavenly Mother. It is also through the Visitation that mothers can enter more deeply into the joy of their vocation, as well as the joy of ministering to one another on the journey. After the Annunciation and Mary’s fiat to God’s plan of salvation, she proceeds “in haste” to her cousin Elizabeth.
Maine StateOnlyInYourState

Nahmakanta Lake Is A Beautiful Lake Nestled In The Maine Mountains

We’d guess that most people think of Maine’s coast when they imagine state waters. With it’s inlets and rocky outcroppings, it certainly is unmistakable. But there’s a lot more to Maine than just that. In fact, we have an entire area referred to as the Lakes & Mountains Region! While we love taking some time to visit, if you’re willing to travel a bit further off-the-beaten-path you’ll find one of the most beautiful lakes in the state.
Visual Artccsoh.us

A Lesson in Beautiful Imperfections at Columbus North International School

“We are using a raku kiln, which is used to make Japanese pottery, and during the firing process, it’s about 1,800 degrees,” said Tera Stockdale, CNIS art teacher. CNIS purchased the raku kiln after receiving a Teacher’s Dream Grant. Visual Arts Teacher Tera Stockdale and Japanese language arts teacher Coral Bishop decided to collaborate and use their multiple talents to teach students. The lessons included making raku pottery, the role chemistry plays in the process, understanding Japanese cultures, and the importance of global empathy.
Beauty & FashionVogue

What We’d Love To See In Harry Styles’s New Beauty Line

Celebrity beauty brand? Harry Styles? Surely not. But in news which will surely delight most, the singer and actor has set the wheels in motion, having taken out a trademark for a company entitled “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED”. Styles listed the nature of the business as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” and his assistant, Emma Spring, as co-director of the company.
Books & LiteratureWatauga Democrat

Guillaume Perreault's 'Postman From Space: The Biker Bandits' delivers lessons in tolerance, overcoming challenges

(Holiday House, ages 10 and older, 160 pages, $22.99 hardcover, $12.99 paper) In Bob’s second interstellar escapade, the intrepid deliveryman from space has risen in postal spheres to employee of the month, giving him newfound courage — he “has definitely gained a lot of confidence since we last met him” — and a renewed sense of purpose. So, it comes as a surprise to Bob when he’s given just a single piece of mail to deliver, and a partner to boot, in Guillaume Perreault’s sophomore “The Postman From Space” release.