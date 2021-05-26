newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Wayne Newton's custom 1981 Mercedes SL is almost unrecognizable

By Joe Lorio
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the 1970s and 1980s, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL roadster was the preeminent automotive totem of success. But if every dentist and real estate broker drives an SL, is it really special enough for a major celebrity? Perhaps not. Which may be why Las Vegas showman Wayne Newton purchased this completely customized 1981 380SL. After years on display at the Wayne Newton museum, this unique creation is now going up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale taking place June 17-19.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Long Island#Roadster#Automotive#Mercedes Sl#Mercedes Benz Sl#Niko Michael Coachworks#Extended Rear Decklid#Gold Bbs Wheels#Customization#Autoblog#Sale#Auction#Museum#Real Estate Broker#Stock#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 21-Mile Liquid Red Ford GT Is One Of The Prettiest We've Ever Seen

For years, Barrett-Jackson has brought some of the world's rarest, most beautiful, and priciest cars to the auction lot. The auction house has facilitated the sale of celebrity cars, insane restomods with thousands of horsepower, and even the great Mr. Shelby's personal Cobra 427 Super Snake. While classic cars are generally those that fetch the most money, modern cars that could become classics attract a fair price too. The latest of these is an absolutely gorgeous example of the limited-run Ford GT, here finished in a spectacular Liquid Red Tri-Coat paint with a Dark Energy interior color scheme. We only have one word to describe it: wow.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Lighter, Stiffer, Mercedes Shows Off Body for New SL Roadster

What do you do when the market for sports cars and convertibles has all but dried up?. Many have wondered whether Mercedes-Benz might walk away from its SL roadster line but, it seems, that isn’t going to happen. Instead, the German automaker is doubling down with an all-new model and it’s offering some fresh insight into what’s coming.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-class

Calling the Mercedes-Benz SL-class a sports car is only telling half the story. This roadster offers a compelling blend of passenger comfort and driving excitement. It’s more than competent on a twisty road, and both of its available powertrains—a turbocharged V-6 and a turbo V-8—provide plenty of forward thrust. Drop the top, switch on the optional massaging seats, and it’s a luxury car that just happens to resemble a sports car. Even though it’s aging, the SL still looks as good at speed as it does on a glamorous night out.
Las Vegas, NVvegas24seven.com

Vehicles of Las Vegas Legends Wayne Newton, Siegfried & Roy and Frank Sinatra Set to Cross the Barrett-Jackson Auction Block

Vehicles of Las Vegas Legends Wayne Newton, Siegfried & Roy and Frank Sinatra Set to Cross the Barrett-Jackson Auction Block. Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer collectible vehicles owned by some of the biggest Las Vegas entertainment legends, including Wayne Newton, Siegfried & Roy and Frank Sinatra during the 2021 Las Vegas Auction, June 17-19, 2021, at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Among the No Reserve offerings will be a custom 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL roadster (Lot #703) from Wayne Newton, as well as a pair of highly collectible cars from the estate of Siegfried & Roy: a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gullwing Coupe (Lot #771) and a 1994 Rolls Royce Corniche (Lot #772).
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Parnelli Jones Is Selling His Own Ford Mustang Saleen

Parnelli Jones is undoubtedly one of America’s most experienced and skilled professional racing drivers. With literally countless triumphs behind the wheel and as a team owner, Jones deserved some recognition and in the late 2000s, Saleen decided to build a limited-edition Ford Mustang series with distinctive tweaks. Visually reminiscent of...
Lifestylemanofmany.com

SOLD: $435,000 Mido Worn By Mr. Bugatti Himself

It seems like anything famed car maker Ettore Bugatti has his name attached to is destined for fetching a high price. Evidently, that even includes personal items worn by the Italian-born automobile designer. Bugatti’s rare Mido watch recently sold at an auction in France for AU$435,000. The auction was part of a special listing of vintage watches and automobiles.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes X-Class Six-Wheeler Exists And Someone Bought It

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class ends production in May, but tuners are still showing that it's possible to make something wild out of the German brand's short-lived pickup. As an example, check out this six-wheeled truck, which recently sold in the Netherlands. To accommodate the extra axle, there's a custom subframe. There's...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes-AMG SL Caught Cruising In Beverly Hills

It was just a few days ago when our spy photographers caught a prototype of the new Mercedes-AMG SL lapping the Nurburgring. Now, the new Mercedes-AMG SL has been spotted cruising the sunny streets of Beverly Hills, and while it isn't getting pushed as hard, we get to see it on the move in new video footage.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1932 Ford Roadster Highboy Has Potential To Be The Perfect Retro Hot Rod

The 1930s automotive era is possibly best remembered for its vast array of Hot Rods and Roadsters. These vehicles were the weapon of choice for anyone looking to build a fast car in the early days. While the 1930’s need for speed gave birth to the term Hot Rodders, the Ford Deuce was at the forefront. An unmistakable style combined with a convertible top made for a car that was fun to drive and caught the eyes of buyers looking for something they could go fast in. Later generations found the steel bodied cars with their stiff integrated frames as a good base to build upon. It certainly didn’t hurt that the engine bay was spacious enough to fit a big V8 and the fenders, if even equipped, were fashioned in a way for easy removal allowing the use of bigger tires.
Buying Carssilodrome.com

Can You Help Identify This? A 1939 Ford Custom Roadster Mystery Car

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This unusual roadster is coming up for sale with Mecum in Indianapolis this month, it’s a custom bodied mid-century roadster based on the chassis and running gear of a 1939 Ford, equipped with a flathead V8 and a 3-speed manual transmission. What you’ve read in...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Stunning 1968 Shelby Cobra Mustang GT500KR For Sale

The Mustang is one of America’s favorite pony cars and for good reason. However, with the addition of a massive 428-cid V8 engine under the hood, Ford’s little pony car quickly became a heavy hitting muscle car contender in 1968. The 1968 Mustang’s large grill, aggressive stance, and smooth body...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Celebrates The Mighty Mercedes 500 E

From the compact Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan at under $50,000 to the monstrous AMG G63 SUV that will cost you three times that price, it's become just about impossible to find a Mercedes-Benz model without a high-performance AMG variant. But despite its earlier reputation as a maker of comfortable but stuffy and ponderous sedans, Mercedes has manufactured some memorable models that didn't need an AMG badge. Perhaps the best of those was the fantastic Mercedes-Benz 500 E. Engineered with Porsche's help, this vehicle has now attained classic status and celebrates its 30th birthday.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

750-Horsepower 1969 Boss HEMI Fastback Mustang Is Shockingly Unique

AutotopiaLA is known for hunting down some of the most unique cars out there, but YouTube host Shawn Davis might have out-done himself this time. Dean's SoCal Classic Car Storage has been featured on the YouTube channel on a few other occasions but this time the owner, Dean actually came out to present this very special 1969 Boss HEMI Mustang Fastback. The car was built by Vintage Fabrications who spent 5,500-hours of work on the car. At the rear, the car was widened by 6-inches to accommodate the 345 rear tires and at the front the design incorporates a fascia design inspired by a 2009 Mustang. However, there is said to not be one piece of plastic or fiberglass on the car and the body is fully made from hand formed metal.
Carsstupiddope.com

Mercedes To Bless Roads with the 2022 Maybach S 680 4Matic Sedan

Mercedes is gearing up for a tremendous 2022 model year, and perhaps the ultimate combustion engine for the brand with the Maybach S 680 4Matic Sedan. They introduce this automotive marvel as a top choice in their luxury range that features the S 650’s V12 engine that offers 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.
Mercedes, TXacquiremag.com

Mercedes reveals the new king of the S-Class lineup

The most luxurious model in the Mercedes lineup has officially been unveiled with the launch of the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC. Powered by a handcrafted 6.0L V12 biturbo engine, the S 680 4MATIC produces 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, getting the flagship sedan from 0-60 in just 4.4 seconds. It's also been equipped with 4MATIC for the first time ever, optimizing traction and stability to help enhance ride comfort and driving dynamics.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Storms America With 621 HP

When Mercedes first revealed the Maybach S 580 with a twin-turbocharged V8 producing 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, we were slightly chagrined. While these numbers are acceptable for a cushy luxury saloon, we expected the Maybach-branded S-Class to arrive with a V12 engine. Our disappointment quickly faded when the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 was announced last week, powered by a twin-turbocharged V12 with an undisclosed output.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

The Chevrolet Corvette is KING When it Comes to Resale and Trade-In Values

The Chevrolet Corvette continues its reign as America's favorite sports car. A new study finds that the Chevrolet Corvette has the highest resale and trade-in value right now. The world-wide pandemic forced auto companies to shut down some of their vehicle production last year and now a semiconductor chip shortage is causing even more problems. The result is that new vehicles are scarce and prices are up for used vehicles. When it comes to the Chevrolet Corvette, the prices are way up. The trade-in or resale value for a Chevrolet Corvette is up an incredible 33.9 percent since April of 2020.