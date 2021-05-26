Wayne Newton's custom 1981 Mercedes SL is almost unrecognizable

The 1930s automotive era is possibly best remembered for its vast array of Hot Rods and Roadsters. These vehicles were the weapon of choice for anyone looking to build a fast car in the early days. While the 1930’s need for speed gave birth to the term Hot Rodders, the Ford Deuce was at the forefront. An unmistakable style combined with a convertible top made for a car that was fun to drive and caught the eyes of buyers looking for something they could go fast in. Later generations found the steel bodied cars with their stiff integrated frames as a good base to build upon. It certainly didn’t hurt that the engine bay was spacious enough to fit a big V8 and the fenders, if even equipped, were fashioned in a way for easy removal allowing the use of bigger tires.