Wayne Newton's custom 1981 Mercedes SL is almost unrecognizable
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL roadster was the preeminent automotive totem of success. But if every dentist and real estate broker drives an SL, is it really special enough for a major celebrity? Perhaps not. Which may be why Las Vegas showman Wayne Newton purchased this completely customized 1981 380SL. After years on display at the Wayne Newton museum, this unique creation is now going up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale taking place June 17-19.www.msn.com