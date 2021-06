Although we’re past Memorial Day, I felt compelled to convey my view as to the importance — and the commemoration involved — of this great holiday. As we all know it is a federal holiday when we honor and mourn any U.S. military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties or who served and have died since. This also includes the military families who so often are overlooked but also pay the price of having their loved ones away, sometimes paying the ultimate sacrifice.