McDonald's is no stranger to litigation. Recently, for example, there has been talk of a class action lawsuit against McDonald's for selling "vanilla" ice cream cones that may contain only trace amounts, if any, of vanilla. In 2020, McDonald's was also sued for more than $1 million by a customer who claimed they had cracked a tooth on an errant bone in a chicken McNugget. Not all McLitigation concerns McDonald's food items, however.