With thousands of postponed weddings finally allowed to go ahead this year, we’re declaring 2021 the summer of love.And as excited as we are to throw confetti around like we just don’t care, and join everyone on the dancefloor, if you’ve found yourself with an invitation and a bump you need to accommodate, it can be hard to know what brands to turn to.As we discovered when first looking at maternity brands, many err on the side of frumpy, so instead we’ve tracked down the best non-maternity wedding guest dresses to wear both during and after your pregnancy.Not only is...