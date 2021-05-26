Anthony Davis hit with flagrant foul for kicking Jae Crowder in the groin

When Frank Vogel first broached the concept of playing Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together, the idea seemed farfetched at best and a tad patronizing at worst. The plan was conceived as a countermeasure when Andre Drummond's signing ensured that at least one, if not both, would lose playing time. Vogel was adamant that the Los Angeles Lakers would need all three of their centers for the postseason, but for that plan to work, all three would actually need to play somewhat steadily in the regular season in order to remain conditioned and engaged for the playoffs. It was, in essence, a theoretical way of keeping everybody happy.