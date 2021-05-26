newsbreak-logo
Anthony Davis hit with flagrant foul for kicking Jae Crowder in the groin

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis was assessed a flagrant foul after he delivered what appeared to be an inadvertent but very painful kick to a Phoenix Suns defender. Davis was called for the flagrant 1 in the opening moments of the first quarter in his team's win on Tuesday night, when he kicked out his long legs on a face-up jump shot -- and drilled veteran forward Jae Crowder in what looked to be the family jewels. Crowder went down in a heap, and play was halted for a few moments as the officials hashed out the foul situation.

