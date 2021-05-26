Dominic Cummings’ claims about the Government’s handling of Covid crisis: A fact-check of his evidence
Over more than seven hours, Dominic Cummings made a series of claims and allegations about the Government’s handling of the pandemic. Mr Cummings claimed he, and No 10 data scientist Ben Warner, were in the minority inside Downing Street in March 2020 by pressing for tougher action compared with a ministerial, scientific and civil service establishment. At 7.48am on 12 March he texted the Prime Minister to say “we must announce today, not next week, ‘if you feel ill with cold or flu stay at home’… We must force the pace, we’re looking at 100 to 500,000 deaths between optimistic and pessimistic scenarios”. Mr Cummings said there was “push back from within the system”.inews.co.uk