High School

Decorations prohibited at upcoming graduations for King City and Greenfield high schools

By Sean Roney
salinasvalleytribune.com
 3 days ago

SALINAS VALLEY — Seniors at King City and Greenfield high schools will have an in-person graduation this year, but they will not be permitted to decorate their caps and gowns. The direction from the schools is in line with previous years, during which students were allowed to wear leis but...

salinasvalleytribune.com
#Graduations#City High#King City#High School Students#School Administrators#Online Schools#Senior Administrators#Online Students#Kchs#Ghs#Lgbtq#Greenfield#Exemptions#School Experience#Class Administrator#Student Wishes#Student Leaders#Concerned Students#Gowns#Student Angelina Mendoza
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

High schools planning outdoor graduations

It’s high school graduation month, and area schools are planning in-person graduations. The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools have scheduled graduations at the high school football stadiums, according to a district spokesman. Masks and social distancing will be required for the KCK Public Schools. There are rain dates in case...
High Schoolmcphersonweeklynews.com

High school graduation speech to parents

Peetz, COSterling Journal-Advocate

Peetz High School graduates close class of 10

A close class of 10 said farewell to Peetz High School at the school’s commencement ceremony Saturday. The ceremony started with an invocation by graduate Nolan Hill, followed by the lighting of candles by junior escorts Makayla Motzkus and Ryan Schliz, and the graduates proceeding onto the stage as the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” played.
Aventura, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

City of Aventura’s 2ND ANNUAL High School Graduates Car Parade

With proms and graduations cancelled last year, Aventura’s high school seniors took the opportunity to celebrate. Over 100 decorated cars with their chosen college decorations drove around Country Club Drive in a parade led by the Aventura Police Department as many residents, relatives and friends lined the streets and cheered them on. It was hard to say who was more emotional, the kids and their parents in the cars, or the people on the sidewalk and on their balconies waving and holding signs. It was a special moment. Be ready to smile… www.Aventura2020parade.com.
Hamilton, GAWTVM

Harris County High School holds in-person graduation

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year for high school and college graduations, and Harris County High School seniors got to turn their tassles Saturday morning, May 15. More than 400 students graduated from Harris County High School Saturday morning and they got to celebrate in person. Harris...
Columbiana, OHSalem News Online

2021 Columbiana High School graduation

Columbiana High School held its 2021 commencement ceremony at the football stadium in Firestone Park Sunday. American Legion Post 290 presented the colors during the ceremony. Dr. Donald Mook led students with remarks. Valedictorian Hannah Newton along with Salutatorian, Cessna Stoy, led their classmates down stadium steps. Larry Baughman was the guest speaker during commencement. Senior class president Lily Marsco closed the ceremony Sunday. Shown here, Valedictorian Hannah Newton waits for the beginning of commencement Sunday. Newton told classmates “Have your moment of sadness but pivot for joyfulness.” (Salem News photos by Danielle Garner)
Riverside, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Riverside’s King High School celebrates 2021 graduation

The 688 graduating seniors at Riverside’s Martin Luther King High School celebrated their achievement in two in-person ceremonies Monday, May 24, as graduations begin to roll out across the Inland Empire. More Riverside Unified School District commencements are set for Tuesday, May 25, including two each for North and Poly...
Brownstown, ILvandaliaradio.com

Brownstown High School Graduation-Photos and Info

McKenzie Fisher is the 2021 recipient of the Sandra R. Stine Health-Physical Education Scholarship. The Scholarship is presented to a Brownstown High School Senior pursuing an Associate’s or Bachelor’s Degree in health or physical education field or career. Malanie Parkison is the recipient of the Kaskaskia Region of Illinois Administrators...
Educationthunderboltradio.com

Union City Schools to Provide Supplies for Upcoming Year

The Union City School System has made an announcement pertaining to school supplies for next years classes. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City Schools will be providing all school supplies, excluding backpacks, for students in PreK-thru-4th grade at elementary school and those in grades 5-thru-8 at the middle school.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

High school sweethearts celebrate second high school graduation together

Editor’s note: Sally Sanchez provided translation for this story. Keyling Centeno and Francisco Sotelo graduated from high school together in Nicaragua 16 years ago. Now, the high school sweethearts have celebrated their second high school graduation together, after earning their diplomas through the partnership between the Emporia Migrant Education Program and the Flint Hills Learning Center.
Owensboro, KY14news.com

Owensboro High School students graduate Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School seniors will walk across the stage and get their diplomas Tuesday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Rash Stadium. Tickets were limited to six per student, and you can’t get in without a ticket.
High Schoolroblawnews.com

Red Hill High School graduates 50 seniors

BRIDGEPORT — Red Hill High School held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 16 in the gymnasium of Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School. The Class of 2021 saw 50 seniors earn diplomas upon completion of their high school careers. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe...
High Schoolthebablueprint.com

High school and middle school to close

Bellwood-Antis High School nearly walked through rain drops for an entire academic year. Until Monday, the high school had been the only building in the district that had not been forced to shut down independently because of confirmed COVID cases. However, after five cases were reported among the senior high population, the school was forced to close its doors for two days to conduct a deep cleaning.
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Ellsworth High School graduation schedule

To honor graduates of the Class of 2021, an awards night, a parade and Class Night and graduation will be held on school premises. The festivities kick off on Saturday, May 29, with the prom, held under the tent in the junior parking lot starting at 7 p.m. Hancock County...
Portales, NMyournewsnm.com

PORTALES HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION POSTPONED

Portales Schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain announced that the Portales High School Graduation, originally set for this evening (Friday, May 28, 2021) has been rescheduled due to the high probability of thunderstorms this evening. The school does apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience; however, the school felt the need to ensure that the graduating seniors will have the graduation they deserve without fear of rain or lightning cancelling the event while in progress.
EducationValley News

Graduating NH high school seniors to receive a free college course of their choice

New Hampshire high school seniors can take a free college course this fall, thanks to funding from two local philanthropic organizations. The Community College System of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that it will be offering one free college course to any student graduating from a New Hampshire high school or home school in 2021. The initiative is funded by a donation of over $1 million from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges.