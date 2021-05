A recessed light, sometimes called a can light, has both its housing and bulb recessed above the ceiling drywall. Converting a standard ceiling light fixture to a recessed light involves removing the old fixture and its electrical box and installing the new recessed light, usually in the same place. Alternatively, you can install the new light in a different location nearby. This is a simple project as long as the existing circuit cable can reach the light; if not, you have to install a junction box and extend new cable to the new light location.