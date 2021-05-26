Here's How Many Grandchildren Jimmy Carter Has

Joe and Jill Biden recently paid a visit to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Georgia, and the photo of the foursome from the meeting has left the Internet quite confused. Are Joe Biden and Jill Biden giants? That’s what so many people are asking after seeing a new photo of the President and First Lady with former president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter. The image was taken when Joe and Jill visited the Carters in Georgia at the end of April, and it went viral after it was shared by the Carter Center on May 3.