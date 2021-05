The Carolina Panthers are set to welcome back fans at full capacity at Bank of America Stadium when the 2021 season kicks off. “We’ve been looking ahead to this day and looking ahead to the season for many weeks, preparing to be in this position,” Panthers president Tom Glick said. “The change to the state guidelines just confirmed for us, along with our ongoing consultation with local and state partners, with our local health partners, Atrium Health, that this is the right decision for us to be making as we go forward.”