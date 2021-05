There was a time not so long ago that Subway was on top of the world. In 2015, it was the third-largest fast food chain in America, with 27,000 U.S. locations, far more than any other brand, and $11.5 billion in revenue. But 2015, it turns out, was the chain’s peak. Since then, it has shuttered several thousand stores and dropped by a few slots in the rankings; it now hovers precariously around the $10 billion mark, poised to sink to a measly ten figures. (The pandemic can be blamed for some of this, but Subway’s fortunes were already heading in this direction as early as 2016.) And Subway seems to be responding to this slump in the worst possible way: trying to recoup losses by screwing over franchisees.