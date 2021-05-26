newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CHAL)

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 5 (Reuters) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd GLH.CD :* GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT. Feb 26 (Reuters) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd GLH.CD :* GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES IT HAS ENTERED INTO LOI TO ACQUIRE RETAIL CHAIN. Feb 26 (Reuters) - Golden Leaf Holdings...

ca.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chal#Drugs#Biotechnology#Private Placement#Carbon Dioxide#Chal#Glh#Company#Left Coast Connections#Gpo#Greenpoint Oregon Inc#Lipids#Co2#Cannabis Oil#Cultivation Business#Heat#Extraction#Methods#Chlorophyll#Waxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biology
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings. NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:. Kingspan Group PLC. 2....
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Pasha Brands Ltd (CRFT)

April 20 (Reuters) - BC Craft Supply Co Ltd CRFT.CD :* BC CRAFT SUPPLY ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SOMO INDUSTRIES INC. DBA FEELWELL BRANDS. Feb 10 (Reuters) - BC Craft Supply Co Ltd CRFT.CD :* BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO. SECURES 24KG OF SCREWHEAD FROM POPULAR BC MICRO CULTIVATOR DUNN CANNABIS INC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Businessinvesting.com

Pearl Global Ltd (PG1)

April 14 (Reuters) - Pearl Global Ltd PG1.AX :* PEARL GLOBAL LTD- SIGNS 5-YEAR OFFTAKE AGREEMENT WITH STANLEY, DIVERSIFYING SALES OF TYRE-DERIVED FUEL OIL* PEARL GLOBAL - UNDER... March 19 (Reuters) - Pearl Global Ltd PG1.AX :* APPOINTS ALEX MITCHELL AS CFO* RECENTLY ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF CURRENT CFO DOUGLAS SWANBOROUGH.
Retailwallstreetpr.com

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) And Other Investors Lead $400 Million Funding For Masan Group’s Retail Division

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is leading a $400 million investment funding round in Masan Group Corp’s retail arm, Crownx. The investment in the Vietnamese conglomerate’s retail unit marks Alibaba’s first investment in Vietnam, which is among the fastest-growing Asian economies. Alibaba acquires a stake in Masan’s retail division,...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Atlantis Resources Ltd (SAE)

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish Power Renewables (MC:IBE) has sold its tidal power business to Atlantis Resources (L:ARL) in exchange for a six percent stake in Tidal Power Scotland... Industry. Misc. Capital Goods. Sector. Capital Goods. Employees. 88. Market. United Kingdom. SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, formerly Atlantis Resources Limited, is a...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Epsilon Healthcare Ltd (EPN)

April 27 (Reuters) - Epsilon Healthcare Ltd EPN.AX :* EPSILON HEALTHCARE LTD - CONFIRMATION OF EXEC APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION TERMS-EPN.AX* EPSILON HEALTHCARE LTD - APPOINTED... Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thc Global Group Ltd THC.AX :* COMPLETED STRATEGIC PLACEMENT FOR $2.75 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF 11 MILLION SHARES AT $0.25 PER...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Upgraded by Danske to Hold

Shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $29.75. Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Sells 7,607 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessinvesting.com

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ALY)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Alchemy Resources Ltd ALY.AX :* UNIT HAS WON BALLOT FOR TWO KEY EXPLORATION LICENCE APPLICATIONS AT ITS LAKE REBECCA PROJECT. Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alchemy Resources Ltd ALY.AX :* JAMES WILSON WILL JOIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE 1 JAN. Oct 6 (Reuters) - Alchemy Resources...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) stock is bullish today: What’s Going On?

Shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) stock were bullish in the pre-market today on May 28, 2021, following the announcement of a $7.0 million private investment by Tantech Holdings. TANH’s stock price saw a surge of 1.72% to reach $1.18 a share at the time of this writing. The per-share price of TANH stock was $1.16 with no loss or gain at the previous closing. Let’s further discuss the current happenings.
EconomySeekingalpha.com

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer. Identification No.) 3375 Koapaka Street, Suite G-350 Honolulu, HI 96819. (Address of principal executive offices, including zip...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Jacques Dessureault acquired 300,000 shares of The Green Organic Dutchman stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,515.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 35,257 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

732,330 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 732,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR...
Industrymanometcurrent.com

Cyclohexane Market | Business Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Regional Demand, And Top Players Analysis | Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sunoco

The Cyclohexane Market report helps to build a strong organization and make better decisions that take the business on the right track. This document is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The report introduces top to bottom assessment of the Cyclohexane industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, Covid-19 Impact, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, Top player profiles and strategies. Cyclohexane market analysis report also describes in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CCLA Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,759 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economyinvesting.com

Allegiant Gold Ltd (AUAU)

Allegiant Gold Ltd AUAU.V :* ALLEGIANT GOLD ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT ON CLANTON HILLS* ALLEGIANT GOLD - OPTION AGREEMENT WITH VOLT ENERGY CORP WHEREBY VOLT CAN ACQUIRE UP TO... June 24 (Reuters) - Allegiant Gold Ltd AUAU.V :* DRILLING SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY AT ALLEGIANT'S BOLO GOLD PROJECT IN NEVADA.