Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CHAL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).